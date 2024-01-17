Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Woodside Terrace spans 123,982 square feet and features a fully operational TV and recording studio.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.5M Sale of Vacant Office Building in Alpharetta, Georgia

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $14.5 million sale of Woodside Terrace, a four-story office building located at 3755 Mansell Road in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The vacant property spans 123,982 square feet and is situated on a 9.9-acre site.

Bob Johnson and Paul Johnson of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), in the transaction. The buyer is Free Chapel Worship Center.

The office building features an onsite café, fitness center, lakeside patio area and a fully operational TV and recording studio. Marcus & Millichap also represented RZIM when the company purchased the asset in 2016.

