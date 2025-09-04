Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 114,476-square-foot, grocery-anchored center is largely occupied by local tenants.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $14.6 million sale of a 35-suite retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Located at 1170 S. Roselle Road, the 114,476-square-foot property was built in 1988 and sits on 12.8 acres. The anchor tenant is KD Market, a Chicagoland grocer that recently signed a 10-year lease extension. Tenants have an average operating history of 12 years, with a mix of medical, wellness, restaurant and service providers. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an overseas-based family who has owned the property for 32 years. The buyer was a Chicago-based private investment group.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback...

Lincoln Property Co. Buys San Diego Office Campus...

Harvest Properties, Stockbridge Acquire 22-Acre Office Campus in...

Harbert, Bancroft Sell 153,858 SF Medical Outpatient Campus...