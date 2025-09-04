Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $14.6 million sale of a 35-suite retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Located at 1170 S. Roselle Road, the 114,476-square-foot property was built in 1988 and sits on 12.8 acres. The anchor tenant is KD Market, a Chicagoland grocer that recently signed a 10-year lease extension. Tenants have an average operating history of 12 years, with a mix of medical, wellness, restaurant and service providers. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an overseas-based family who has owned the property for 32 years. The buyer was a Chicago-based private investment group.