NEWTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.2 million sale of Curtis Arms Apartments, a 44-unit multifamily building located in the western Boston suburb of Newton. The property consists of four buildings that each house 11 two-bedroom units on a 1.8-acre site. The Curtis Family originally developed the property in 1969 and sold it to an undisclosed buyer. Tony Pepdjonovic and Evan Griffith of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.