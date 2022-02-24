REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Queens Multifamily Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The multifamily building at 36-05 29th St. in Queens consists of 70 rent-regulated apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.5 million sale of a 70-unit, rent-regulated multifamily building in Queens. The building spans 70,000 square feet, including 5,000 square feet of retail space. Matt Fotis and Lazarus Apostolidis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

