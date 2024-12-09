Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.5 million sale of Northtowne Square, a 96,009-square-foot shopping center located in Lakeland. Built in 1988, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harbor Freight Tools, Fancy Fruit & Produce and Brewlands Bar & Billiards.

Tarek Chbeir of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Garrett Fierstein of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) arranged $6.5 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.