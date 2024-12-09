Monday, December 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tenants at Northtowne Square in Lakeland, Fla., include Harbor Freight Tools and Fancy Fruit & Produce.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Lakeland, Florida

by John Nelson

LAKELAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.5 million sale of Northtowne Square, a 96,009-square-foot shopping center located in Lakeland. Built in 1988, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harbor Freight Tools, Fancy Fruit & Produce and Brewlands Bar & Billiards.

Tarek Chbeir of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Garrett Fierstein of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) arranged $6.5 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

You may also like

Woodfield Development Delivers 295-Unit Apartment Community in Union...

JLL Arranges $24.5M Loan for Amazon-Leased Industrial Facility...

Anchor Investments Signs Workout Anytime to Lease at...

Bendetti Acquires Two Arlington Industrial Properties Totaling 114,390...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14,165 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 8,246 SF...

AmTrust RE Acquires Midtown Manhattan Office Building for...

Lendlease, Aware Super Top Out Office, Multifamily Buildings...

U-Haul International Buys 548,938 SF Office Tower in...