Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Strongsville, Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.9 million sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center in Strongsville, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The medical office building, located at 16761 Southpark Center, spans 166,524 square feet. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. An Ohio-based real estate investment trust purchased the medical office building. The property sold above list price at a cap rate of 4.95 percent.