REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Strongsville, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $15.9 million sale of the Cleveland Clinic Southpark Center in Strongsville, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The medical office building, located at 16761 Southpark Center, spans 166,524 square feet. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. An Ohio-based real estate investment trust purchased the medical office building. The property sold above list price at a cap rate of 4.95 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  