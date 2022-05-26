REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $16.8M Sale of Office Building in Miami Gardens, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Commons Plaza is a 56,601-square-foot, three-story property in Miami Gardens that was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $16.8 million sale of Commons Plaza, a three-story office building located at 5901 Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens. Situated on a three-acre lot at the intersection of 183rd Street and 57th Avenue, the 56,601-square-foot property was 99 percent leased at the time of sale. Alex Zylberglait of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, an entity doing business as Commons Plaza LLC, and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as MG Office Plaza LLC.

