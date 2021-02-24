REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $17.2M Sale of The Encore Apartment Building in Pasadena

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The-Encore-Pasadena-CA

Located in Pasadena’s Playhouse District, The Encore features 28 apartments and two ground-level commercial units.

PASADENA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Encore, a multifamily building located at 712 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena’s Playhouse District. A foreign investor acquired the property for $17.2 million.

Built in 2004, The Encore features 28 apartments and two ground-floor commercial units. All apartments offer in-unit washers/dryers and most feature a balcony. Additionally, the building offers gated parking, an elevator and an interior courtyard.

Gayle Factor of Marcus & Millichap’s Encino, Calif., office represented the seller in the transaction.

