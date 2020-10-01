REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $17M Sale of Residential Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $17 million sale of a 12-unit residential building located at 180 W. 81st St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The property spans 21,568 square feet and includes three commercial spaces. Daniel Handweiler, Haley Hasho, Jacob Kahn, Joe Koicim, Peter Von Der Ahe and Seth Glasser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both companies were private investors that requested anonymity.

