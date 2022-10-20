Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $19M Sale of Village Courtyard Apartments in Stanton, California

Located in Stanton, Calif., Village Courtyard Apartments features 58 residences.

STANTON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Village Courtyard Apartments, a multifamily community in Stanton. A private individual sold the asset to another private individual for $19 million, or $328,017 per unit.

Village Courtyard Apartments features 58 units. The property has an average occupancy of 97.7 percent, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Tyler Leeson and Matt Kipp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.