Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.1M Sale of O’Reilly Auto Parts-Occupied Property in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of a retail property in Portland. A trust out of Northern California acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.1 million. O’Reilly Auto Parts occupies the 7,000-square-foot property on a net-leased basis. The retailer recently extended its triple-net lease for 10 years with additional renewal options. Chris Doty of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office procured the buyer. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as the Oregon broker of record.