Ent Credit Union occupies the property at 10th Street Road in Greeley, Colo.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Retail Ground Lease in Greeley, Colorado

by Amy Works

GREELEY, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 15-year, absolute triple-net ground lease for a Ent Credit Union-occupied property in Greeley, southeast of Fort Collins. A developer sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.2 million.

Drew Isaac and Ian Hicks of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 10th Street Road, Ent Credit Union is part of a mixed-use development that features a Starbucks Coffee, QuikTrip, 177 single-family homes and 189 apartments.

