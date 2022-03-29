REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Rite Aid-Occupied Property in Sandusky, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

SANDUSKY, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.2 million sale of an 11,325-square-foot property net leased to Rite Aid in Sandusky, a city in northern Ohio located along Lake Erie. The property is located at 334 W. Perkins Ave. Rite Aid has roughly six years remaining on its lease. Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the Ohio-based private seller as well as the buyer, a Michigan-based limited liability company.

