JANESVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.3 million sale of Interstate Secure Storage, a 233-unit self-storage facility in the Milwaukee suburb of Janesville. Built in 2015, the property totals 44,250 rentable square feet. There are expansion plans for two additional buildings totaling 25,950 square feet. Dan Bowar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, Hastings Property Group LLC. The seller was undisclosed.