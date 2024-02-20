Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.4M Sale of IHOP-Occupied Property in Springfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.4 million sale of a 4,480-square-foot property occupied by IHOP in Springfield. The building is situated at 2600 Sunrise Drive just north of Capital City Shopping Center, which is home to AMC, Big Lots, Panera and McDonald’s. Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Steven Weinstock of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction, including a triple-net lease with a franchisee and 10 percent rental increases every five years.

