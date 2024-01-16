Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Two Retail Centers in Normal, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORMAL, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.5 million sale of two retail centers located in the college town of Normal. The adjacent properties are located on Northbrook Drive near Illinois State University. Totaling approximately 17,500 square feet, the centers are leased to mostly local tenants such as a marijuana dispensary, coffee shop, pizza parlor, regional medical provider and laundromat. Eric Bell, Jordan Callaway and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a real estate developer. Buyer information was not provided.

