Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Medical Treatment Center in Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of MedMark Medical Center, a 12,750-square-foot medical office building in Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. MedMark, operated by BayMark Health Services Inc., is a provider for opioid use disorders in the U.S. Located at 4705 Meijer Court, the property was built in 2005 and renovated in 2018. Julia Evinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a regional private investor, and procured the buyer, a regional hospitality group. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.6 percent. The tenant has three-and-a-half years remaining on its lease along with one five-year renewal option.