Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. The 7,100-square-foot asset is home to Tropical Smoothie Café and Ivy Hall dispensary. The property at 992 S. Waukegan Road serves as an outlot to a casino and hotel that are currently under construction and slated to open in 2025. Both tenants’ leases feature 10 percent rental increases every five years. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not released.