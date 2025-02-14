Friday, February 14, 2025
The two-property portfolio is leased to PetVet Care Centers. Pictured is River Hills Pet Care Hospital in Mankato, Minn.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.8M Sale of Veterinary Office Portfolio in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

NEW ULM AND MANKATO, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of two single-tenant animal hospital properties in Minnesota for $2.8 million. The portfolio includes New Ulm Regional Vet Center at 401 20th St. in New Ulm and River Hills Pet Care Hospital at 340 St. Andrews Drive in Mankato. The New Ulm property was built in 1998, and the Mankato facility was constructed in 2017. Both are fully leased to PetVet Care Centers, which has operated at both locations since 2019. PetVet was founded in 2012 and currently has more than 450 veterinary locations nationwide. William Skoch and Christopher Mitchel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a group of six veterinarians who had owned the buildings for more than 27 years, and procured the buyer, a real estate investment trust focused exclusively on acquiring veterinarian-centric real estate nationwide.

