Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Indiana Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.9 million sale of a 32-unit multifamily portfolio in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The portfolio is spread across eight buildings, which were constructed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Units average 1,031 square feet. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale. Of the 32 units, 12 are Section 8 and 20 are market-rate. Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies.