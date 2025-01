YORK, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.9 million sale of a 10,000-square-foot medical office building in York, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The building at 1550 Rodney Road was fully leased at the time of sale to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Spencer Koch, Scott Gould, Rory Shelby and Christopher Biuso of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.