Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Paulding, Ohio

PAULDING, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $2.9 million sale of Whispering Pines, a 48-unit multifamily property in Paulding, about 64 miles southwest of Toledo. All but one of the units are two-bedroom floor plans. The property also includes 67 self-storage units. Teddy Kenny, Aaron Kuroiwa and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Covington Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, Colarusso Properties LLC. The buyer plans to implement professional third-party property management and complete a value-add strategy by renovating unit interiors and improving operations at the property, which was built in 1989.