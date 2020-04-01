REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $20.1M Sale of Seville Apartments in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Seville-Apts-Whittier-CA

Seville Apartments in Whittier, Calif., features 77 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

WHITTIER, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Seville Apartments, a multifamily property located in Whittier. A private investor acquired the asset for $20.1 million, or $261,039 per unit.

Situated 12 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Seville Apartments features 77 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Built in 1971 on 2.5 acres, the community also features gated carport parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a courtyard with pond, barbecues and picnic area.

Tyler Leeson and Matt Kipp of Marcus & Millichap’s Newport Beach, Calif., office represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business