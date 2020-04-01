Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $20.1M Sale of Seville Apartments in Southern California

Seville Apartments in Whittier, Calif., features 77 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

WHITTIER, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Seville Apartments, a multifamily property located in Whittier. A private investor acquired the asset for $20.1 million, or $261,039 per unit.

Situated 12 miles southeast of Los Angeles, Seville Apartments features 77 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Built in 1971 on 2.5 acres, the community also features gated carport parking, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a courtyard with pond, barbecues and picnic area.

Tyler Leeson and Matt Kipp of Marcus & Millichap’s Newport Beach, Calif., office represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer in the deal.