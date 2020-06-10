REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $20.7M Sale of Desert Willow Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Desert Willow, an apartment property located in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $20.7 million.

Located at 2025 W. Indian School Road, Desert Willow features 280 apartments in a mix of 128 studio units, 144 one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom/one-bath units and four two-bedroom/two-bath units. The 133,308-square-foot property was built in 1973 and partially renovated in 2012. It also underwent an extensive infrastructure replacement campaign between 2015 and 2019.

Pete Te Kampe of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

