REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $26.8M Sale of The Lakes Multifamily Asset in Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The-Lakes-Concord-CA

The Lakes in Concord, Calif., feature 102 garden-style apartments spread across three buildings.

CONCORD, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap’s Levin Johnston team has negotiated the sale of The Lakes, a three-story apartment property located in Concord’s Ellis Lake neighborhood. A real estate investment company sold the community to a Bay Area family trust for $26.8 million.

Constructed between 1967 and 1968 on 3.6 acres, The Lakes features 102 garden-style apartments spread across three buildings. The complex is a 10-minute walk from Diablo Valley College and the Concord Bay Area Rapid Transit station.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap’s Levin Johnston team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business