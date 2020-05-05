Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $26.8M Sale of The Lakes Multifamily Asset in Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The Lakes in Concord, Calif., feature 102 garden-style apartments spread across three buildings.

CONCORD, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap’s Levin Johnston team has negotiated the sale of The Lakes, a three-story apartment property located in Concord’s Ellis Lake neighborhood. A real estate investment company sold the community to a Bay Area family trust for $26.8 million.

Constructed between 1967 and 1968 on 3.6 acres, The Lakes features 102 garden-style apartments spread across three buildings. The complex is a 10-minute walk from Diablo Valley College and the Concord Bay Area Rapid Transit station.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap’s Levin Johnston team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.