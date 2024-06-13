Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $27M Sale of La Chateau Apartments in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of La Chateau Apartments, a multifamily community in Anaheim. The asset traded for $27.4 million, or $361,184 per unit.

Tyler Leeson, Matt Kipp and Nicholas Kazemi of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, while Drew Holden of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built in 1964, Le Chateau offers 76 apartments in single-floor and townhome unit styles, all with two bedrooms. Each unit features a private patio and carport with an overhead storage bin. Community amenities include four on-site laundry facilities, a clubhouse and gated garage.