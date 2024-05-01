Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $27M Sale of Two Hollywood Nightspots

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel at The Abbey, two nightspots in West Hollywood. David Cooley sold the assets to Tristan Schukraft for $27 million.

Brandon Michaels and Matthew Luchs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

The previous ownership transformed a small coffee shop into The Abbey Food & Bar became a well-known bar, restaurant and event venue, and opened its sister location, The Chapel at The Abbey. The assets are located on neighboring parcels at the signalized corner of North Robertson and Santa Monica boulevards.