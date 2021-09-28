REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $28.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The Blvd in Kent, Wash., features 136 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

KENT, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Blvd, an apartment community in Kent. The property traded hands for $28.2 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated on seven acres at 2138 S 272nd St., The Blvd features 136 apartments in a mix of 15 studio units, 69 one-bedroom units and 52 two-bedroom units. The property totals 106,850 square feet of net rentable area.

George Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

