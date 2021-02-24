Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2M Sale of Retail Center in Wheeling, Illinois

WHEELING, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Creekside Plaza in Wheeling for $2 million. The 31,460-square-foot retail center is located at 200-300 McHenry Road. Some of the tenants include a beauty salon, dry cleaners and dentist office. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a Chicago-based 1031 exchange investor.