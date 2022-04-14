REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Property in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Restaurant, Retail

ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a Chipotle-occupied retail property in St. Louis for $3.1 million. The 2,415-square-foot building, located at 3547 Hampton Ave., features a “Chipotlane” drive-thru. Chipotle opened for business at the location in 2020. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was not disclosed.

