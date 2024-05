SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Luma Heights Apartments in Sioux City for $3.2 million. The 91-unit apartment complex is located at 217 19th St. Colton Luchsinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies. The buyer plans to rebrand the property as Hill Top Flats and remodel the units.