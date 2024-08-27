Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Harbor Town Inn & Suites Hotel in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of Harbor Town Inn & Suites, an 80-room hotel in Manitowoc along Lake Michigan. Built in 1978 and located at 4004 Calumet Ave., the property is independently operated. Amenities include a business center, game room, onsite laundry and outdoor patio. Jared Plamann and Jake Erickson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family that had owned the property for 34 years, and procured the local buyer. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.