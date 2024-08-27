Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Harbor Town Inn & Suites features 80 rooms.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMidwestWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Harbor Town Inn & Suites Hotel in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MANITOWOC, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of Harbor Town Inn & Suites, an 80-room hotel in Manitowoc along Lake Michigan. Built in 1978 and located at 4004 Calumet Ave., the property is independently operated. Amenities include a business center, game room, onsite laundry and outdoor patio. Jared Plamann and Jake Erickson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family that had owned the property for 34 years, and procured the local buyer. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $9.5M Sale of Industrial...

Arizona Diagnostic Pathology Associates Purchases 4,324 SF Office...

NAI Pfefferle Arranges Sale of 17,000 SF Office...

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Releases Renderings for Transformative Vision...

Mediterranean Fast-Casual Restaurant Roti Files for Chapter 11...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Apartment Properties in...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Three-Acre Industrial...

LifeStance Health Signs 4,810 SF Medical Office Lease...

Muskin | Elam Arranges Sale of 124-Unit Apartment...