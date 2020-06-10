Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of New Store Leased to Aldi in Phenix City, Alabama

PHENIX CITY, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of a 21,000-square-foot, Aldi-occupied property in Phenix City. The seller, Halpern Enterprises Inc., delivered the asset earlier this year. The store is located at 3670 Marketplace Drive, six miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ga. Aldi is occupying the space on a 20-year triple-net lease. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Group represented the seller in the transaction. Martina Crevecoeur of International Capital Acquisitions represented the buyer, H.H. US Real Estate Phenix City LLC.