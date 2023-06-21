Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Office Building in Racine, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

RACINE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of Warwick Business Court in Racine, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. The 24,500-square-foot office building is situated on Warwick Way. At the time of sale, the property was 89 percent occupied and anchored by three medical tenants. The building was constructed in 2000 and renovated within the last three years. Brett Rodgers, Frank Roti and Alex Sacks of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor.

