Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of a six-suite retail strip center in Aurora. The 12,684-square-foot property was fully occupied at the time of sale to local restaurants, healthcare providers and technology retailers. Built in 2010, the asset is located at 5 N. Root St. Coult Greenwell and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor based in the western Chicago suburbs. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor who is in the process of growing a portfolio of neighborhood retail centers.