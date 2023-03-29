Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Wentzville, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.5 million sale of a 14,213-square-foot medical office building in Wentzville, a far west suburb of St. Louis. Schroeder Creek Dental is the anchor tenant at the property, which is located at 1000 Schroeder Creek Blvd. Other tenants include an endodontics center, an orthopedic group and an oral maxillofacial and implant surgery center. Alec Coronado of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.

