MEDFORD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.5 million sale of a 12-unit apartment building in Medford, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The building at 218-220 Middlesex Ave. was recently renovated and comprises 10 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.