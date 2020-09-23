REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Strip Retail Center in Camden, South Carolina

Aspen Dental Strip Center in Camden was leased to Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile and a nail salon at the time of sale.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.5 million sale of Aspen Dental Strip Center, an 8,400-square-foot retail property in Camden. The strip retail center was leased to Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile and a nail salon at the time of sale. Zach Taylor and Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, BM Camden Associates LLC, in the transaction. W Properties LLC acquired the property.

The sale represents the final piece of the River Oaks Shopping Center dispositions, which also included the sale of a property ground-leased to Chick-fil-A and the sale of a 146,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby and Marshalls. The three segments sold to separate investors for $16.1 million.

