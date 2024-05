MILWAUKEE — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.6 million sale of Grand Riverside Residences in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. The building features 16 apartment units and two retail spaces. Located at 225-229 N. Water St., the property was originally constructed in 1900 and renovated in 2006. The retail spaces are home to Sevva Salon and fitness studio Barre3. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.