Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Retail Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.6 million sale of an 11,010-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. Dunkin’ anchors the property, which is located at 200 W. Northwest Highway. The center is fully leased. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicagoland-based limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a local private investor. The sale closed at 97 percent of the list price.

