MUNCIE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.7 million sale of a 49-unit multifamily portfolio in Muncie. The portfolio includes Randy’s Court, a 24-unit townhome community at 222 W. Centennial Ave. that was built in 1978; and Streeter Court Apartments, a 25-unit multifamily property at 111 E. Streeter Ave. that was built in 1994. Aaron Kuroiwa and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Streeter25 LLC, and procured the buyer, Deed Holdings – 5050 LLC.