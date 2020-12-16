Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.7M Sale of Strip Retail Center in Central Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

A 45,600-square-foot Publix anchors Merganser Commons in Warner Robins, Ga.

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3.7 million sale of a 13,076-square-foot retail strip center within Merganser Commons in Warner Robins. Zach Taylor of Marcus and Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group implemented a parcelization strategy to sell Merganser Commons for a total of $14.7 million on behalf of the seller, EA Columbia Properties. A 45,600-square-foot Publix anchors Merganser Commons. The strip center was the last piece of Merganser Commons to be sold.

“By taking a parcelization approach we were able to maximize the seller proceeds,” says Taylor.

Tomahawk Properties LLC acquired the asset.