Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 165,230-square-foot facility is located at 1521 Michigan St.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Industrial Property in Sidney, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

SIDNEY, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a 165,230-square-foot industrial property in Sidney, about 40 miles north of Dayton. Located at 1521 Michigan St., the facility sits on more than 33 acres at the intersection of I-75 and Michigan Street. Formerly home to Reliable Castings Corp., the property includes heavy manufacturing capacity, a machine shop, warehouse, distribution spaces and offices. Nathan Pealer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Reliable Castings, and procured the buyers, Moxie Equities and Lido Realty. The complex sale involved a bankruptcy, a business winding down its operations and active equipment auctions taking place during the selling process, according to Pealer. The buyers plan to improve and lease the property, and marketing efforts are underway.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Two...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Three Houston Self-Storage Facilities...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 11-Acre IOS Property...

Duralum Products Signs 57,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Logistics Plus Inc. Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease...

NewMark Merrill South Sells Two-Building Melrose Landing Retail...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale of Inn the Clouds...

Friedman Brokers $16.9M Sale of Apartment Community in...

Greystone Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in...