Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Industrial Property in Sidney, Ohio

SIDNEY, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a 165,230-square-foot industrial property in Sidney, about 40 miles north of Dayton. Located at 1521 Michigan St., the facility sits on more than 33 acres at the intersection of I-75 and Michigan Street. Formerly home to Reliable Castings Corp., the property includes heavy manufacturing capacity, a machine shop, warehouse, distribution spaces and offices. Nathan Pealer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Reliable Castings, and procured the buyers, Moxie Equities and Lido Realty. The complex sale involved a bankruptcy, a business winding down its operations and active equipment auctions taking place during the selling process, according to Pealer. The buyers plan to improve and lease the property, and marketing efforts are underway.