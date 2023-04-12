Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Woodlawn Apartments in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 24-unit Woodlawn Apartments in Littleton. A limited liability company bought the asset from another LLC for $3.8 million.

The community is located at 1085 West Lilley Ave. All units are one-bedroom apartments with high-speed internet access, updated windows and floors, air conditioning, heating, refrigerators and ovens. The 1950s-built property also offers 24 surface parking spaces.

Greg Price and Spencer Shaffer of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while the firm’s Boomer Beatty represented the buyer.