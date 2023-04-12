Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Woodlawn Apartments features 24 units in Littleton, Colorado.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Woodlawn Apartments in Littleton, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

LITTLETON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 24-unit Woodlawn Apartments in Littleton. A limited liability company bought the asset from another LLC for $3.8 million. 

The community is located at 1085 West Lilley Ave. All units are one-bedroom apartments with high-speed internet access, updated windows and floors, air conditioning, heating, refrigerators and ovens. The 1950s-built property also offers 24 surface parking spaces. 

Greg Price and Spencer Shaffer of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while the firm’s Boomer Beatty represented the buyer.

You may also like

Stillwater Capital to Develop Multifamily Community at $1B...

DiversyFund Completes Renovation of 174-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 40,000 SF...

Atkins Cos., Denholtz Properties Acquire 490,000 SF Healthcare...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 150,000 SF...

Prime City Breaks Ground on 31-Unit Multifamily Project...

Muroff Hospitality Arranges Sale of 13-Unit Property in...

MAG Capital Buys 75,469 SF Industrial Facility in...

Relevant Group Receives $33.3M Refinancing for The Dream...