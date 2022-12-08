REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $32M Sale of Pooler Pointe Shopping Center Near Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Pooler Pointe’s tenant roster includes Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

POOLER, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $32 million sale of Pooler Pointe, a 160,683-square-foot shopping center located in Pooler. The property is located near Tanger Outlets Savannah, the Port of Savannah and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Pooler Pointe’s tenant roster includes Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Tim Giambrone of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the buyer, a private investment firm, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.

