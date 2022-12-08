Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $32M Sale of Pooler Pointe Shopping Center Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $32 million sale of Pooler Pointe, a 160,683-square-foot shopping center located in Pooler. The property is located near Tanger Outlets Savannah, the Port of Savannah and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Pooler Pointe’s tenant roster includes Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Tim Giambrone of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the buyer, a private investment firm, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.