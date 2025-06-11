Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $34.3M Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in Montauk, New York

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $34.3 million sale of a portfolio of nine buildings totaling 48,145 square feet in Montauk, located on Long Island’s South Fork. Known as Gosman’s Dock, the portfolio spans 11.6 acres and consists of four restaurants, a fish market, six retail stores, four staff residences, a parking area, marina, fish charter facilities and a boat rental site. The sale also included vacant land that can support the development of a 46-room hotel. Henri Kessler, Michael Tuccillo and Eric Anton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a group that includes the Gosman Family, and procured the buyer, private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management.