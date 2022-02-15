REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 38,864-square-foot medical office building in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights for $3 million. The property, located at 2010 S. Arlington Heights Road, is 84 percent occupied by medical tenants. It recently underwent upgrades such as a new HVAC system, new elevator, new tile in the first-floor corridors and updated suites. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company. An Atlanta-based limited liability company was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  