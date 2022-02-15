Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 38,864-square-foot medical office building in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights for $3 million. The property, located at 2010 S. Arlington Heights Road, is 84 percent occupied by medical tenants. It recently underwent upgrades such as a new HVAC system, new elevator, new tile in the first-floor corridors and updated suites. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company. An Atlanta-based limited liability company was the buyer.