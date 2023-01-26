REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3M Sale of Office Building in Plainfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $3 million sale of a 20,281-square-foot office building in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 23909 W. Renwick Road, the property is fully occupied and features a new roof and parking lot. The seller, a Chicagoland limited liability company, purchased the building a little over a year ago and decided to sell it after marking repairs and adding tenants. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. The buyer was undisclosed.

