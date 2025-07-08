Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Chicago Retail Property

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of a five-suite retail property located at 600 S. Dearborn St. in Chicago. The asset totals 12,132 square feet of ground-floor space within the historic Transportation Building. The retail space is fully leased to a mix of five tenants, including 7-Eleven and Sofi Restaurant. Mark Krantz and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a Washington, D.C.-based private investor. The agents worked with Steve Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.