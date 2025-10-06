Monday, October 6, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Healthcare Property in Milford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MILFORD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of a 39,424-square-foot healthcare property in Milford, located southwest of Boston. Built on 3.5 acres in 1985, Hill Office Park was 76 percent leased at the time of sale to 12 tenants, including Milford Regional Medical Center, Metro West Oral Surgery and Asthma Allergy Physicians. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

